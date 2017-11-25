Dutch Fork going back to State, finishes Fort Dorchester

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second year in a row, Dutch Fork will play for the SCHSL 5A State Championship.

For the second year in a row, they got past Fort Dorchester to lock up their spot at Williams-Brice Stadium next Saturday.

The Silver Foxes avenged their only regular season loss by beating the Patriots 24-14 Friday night. The Pats won their September 1 meeting, which also took place in Irmo, by a final of 41-25.

Dutch Fork will face Dorman for the 5A title December 2 at noon.