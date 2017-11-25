Furman beats Elon in first round of FCS Playoffs

Elon, N.C. – Donovan Perryman blocked the potential game-tying extra point with 11:26 remaining and the Paladin defense held on fourth and long, as #22 Furman downed #15 Elon, 28-27, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the second round of the 2017 NCAA FCS Playoffs.

The Paladins amassed 408 yards of offense (232 rushing, 176 passing) on the day, with quarterback P.J. Blazejowski accounting for 231 yards of total offense and three of Furman’s four touchdowns. Andy Schumpert led the Paladins in receiving with 89 yards and two TDs, while Antonio Wilcox turned in a team-high 92 rushing yards, including a career-long 62-yarder that led to the game-winning touchdown.

Furman athletics contributed to the writing of this article.