Riverbanks Zoo ‘Lights Before Christmas’: Lights up the Night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Time to light the night! This is the 30th anniversary season of the Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo.

According to Zoo officials, the dazzling display will features nearly one million lights and animated images.

For the first time, a 30-foot animated story tree, plus a Holly Jolly Christmas Parade of charismatic characters will take center stage.

Lights Before Christmas will take place through– December 30 from 5pm – 9pm. Lights will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

General admission is $11 for adults and $9 for children ages 2 – 12. Children under 2 are admitted free.