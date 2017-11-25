Saluda’s season ends at Abbeville in 2A semifinals

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Saluda entered the 2A Upper State Championship on a 13-game win streak.

The Tigers saw it snapped by a five point margin of victory, one step away from the SCHSL title game.

Abbeville jumped out to a 6-3 halftime lead, hosting Saluda Friday night, finishing the fight with a 20-15 victory. The guests scored a touchdown to make it a one-possession game with 0:25 left in the contest, missing the two-point attempt. They then recovered the onside kick, but were unable to get back in the end zone before the conclusion of the game.

The Tigers end their season 12-2.