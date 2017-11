Be an Angel for the Salvation Army

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are looking to help out someone this holiday consider taking a moment to stop by The Angel Trees at Columbiana Centre or Columbia Place Mall.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s effort to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.

All you have to do is pick the name of a child in need. Purchase and return the requested gift to make sure every child can wake up to a present under the tree.