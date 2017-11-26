Clemson celebrates to “Sandstorm” in locker room after beating Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following Clemson’s 34-10 win over Carolina in the 2017 Palmetto Bowl Saturday night, the Tigers took to the visiting locker room at Williams-Brice Stadium and blasted the Gamecocks’ signature song.

“Sandstorm” is played all throughout a garnet and black gameday, as the student section and crowd will waive towels in the air, chanting “U-S-C” along to the beat.

After winning their fourth-straight matchup against their in-state rivals, Clemson mimicked the Gamecocks’ celebration as they ended South Carolina’s season at 8-4.The video was originally posted on twitter on Milt Loweder’s account, a Sport Psychologist at Clemson, but as of Sunday, was deleted: https://twitter.com/miltlowder/status/934632164599189504

The Tigers improved to 11-1 and now will play in the ACC Championship against Miami Saturday.

