Dabo on Gamecock fans throwing water bottles: “It’s disappointing”

Dabo Swinney said after Clemson’s 34-10 win over the Gamecocks Saturday night in Columbia that Gamecock fans throwing water bottles onto the field during the game was “disappointing”.

“It’s dangerous,” said Swinney Saturday. “I know there’s a lot of emotion, but those things just shouldn’t be a part of the game.”