Grab the Skates! Main Street Ice Open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dolumbia.

Main Street Ice at Boyd Plaza is now open. It opened on Thanksgiving.

The Columbia outdoor ice skating rink is on the corner of Main and Hampton street.

Skaters say they’re falling for the icy fun.

This is the 6th season for Main Street Ice.

It will remain open until January 15, 2018.