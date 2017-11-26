SLED Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Sumter of Armed Robbery Suspect

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)–The Sumter Police Department has asked SLED to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Sumter Police say an armed robbery suspect led police on a car chase, then fled on foot.

A Sumter Police officer fired on the suspect during a foot chase, say police.

The suspect was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, 35 year old Christopher Cummings, faces numerous charges, including armed robbery, according to police.