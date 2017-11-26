USC players’ postgame after Palmetto Bowl defeat

Greg Brzozowski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – No. 24 Carolina was outgained 469-207 total yards in their 34-10 loss to rival No. 3 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl.

While frustrated by the result, and as seniors like linebacker Skai Moore walk off at Williams-Brice for the final time, the Gamecocks focused on ways to improve and positives of their 8-4 season in their postgame press conference Saturday night.

Click the video above to hear from sophomore QB Jake Bentley, sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards, and Moore.

Share

Related

Will Muschamp’s postgame following Gamecocks...
Dabo on Gamecock fans throwing water bottles: R...
Bryant leads No. 4 Clemson to 34-10 win over Gamec...
HIGHLIGHTS: (3) Gamecocks beat St. Johns, 76-58

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android