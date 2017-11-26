USC players’ postgame after Palmetto Bowl defeat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – No. 24 Carolina was outgained 469-207 total yards in their 34-10 loss to rival No. 3 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl.

While frustrated by the result, and as seniors like linebacker Skai Moore walk off at Williams-Brice for the final time, the Gamecocks focused on ways to improve and positives of their 8-4 season in their postgame press conference Saturday night.

Click the video above to hear from sophomore QB Jake Bentley, sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards, and Moore.