Visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree at Midlands Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you want to be a secret Santa for a Midlands child this year…here’s how to take part.

Stop by the Angel Trees at Columbiana Centre or Columbia Place Mall.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s effort to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.

Stop by a tree and donate a gift to a child in need.

The angel trees will be up in area malls through December third.