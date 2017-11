Will Muschamp’s postgame following Gamecocks’ loss to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp discusses the No. 24 Gamecocks’ 34-10 loss in the Palmetto Bowl to rival No. 3 Clemson.

Coach Muschamp now falls to 0-2 against the Tigers and Carolina ends their regular season with an 8-4 mark. The garnet and black now wait to see which bowl game they will be invited to on Sunday, December 3.