13 Tigers named to All-ACC teams

CLEMSON, S.C. – Six Clemson interior linemen, three on offense and three on defense, were named first-team All-ACC on November 27. The first-team selections on offense were tackle Mitch Hyatt, center Justin Falcinelli and guard Tyrone Crowder. The first-team selections on defense were defensive end Clelin Ferrell and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

It marked the first time Clemson had six linemen earn first-team all-conference honors. The previous high was just four set eight previous seasons, including 2016.

Overall, 13 Clemson players were named first, second or third team All-ACC, seven on offense and six on defense.

It was the second consecutive year Clemson had three starting offensive linemen earn first-team honors. Crowder and Hyatt both were first-team selections last year as well. It was the first All-ACC selection for Falcinelli, who is in his first year as a starter.

Wilkins and Lawrence were second-team selections last year on defense, while Ferrell was named for the first time as a red-shirt sophomore. Ferrell leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

Dorian O’Daniel, Clemson’s leading tackler, made the second team along with Austin Bryant. O’Daniel was the top vote getter on the second team defense and has 95 tackles and two interception returns for scores. Bryant is second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks. He had four sacks in the win over Auburn in September.

Five Clemson offensive players were named third-team All-ACC. Receivers Hunter Renfrow and Deon Cain were both named. Renfrow had two receiving touchdowns in the win over South Carolina, while Cain had nine receptions in the victory at NC State. Renfrow has 50 receptions to lead the team, while Cain paces the squad in reception yards with 620.

Freshman Travis Etienne, Clemson’s leading rusher with 720, and the ACC leader in yards per rushing attempt at 7.4, was also named to the third team. Offensive lineman Taylor Hearn made third team All-ACC as a guard.

Kendall Joseph, Clemson’s second leading tackler, was the only Clemson defensive player named third team.

Four Tigers were named honorable mention. That list included cornerbacks Ryan Carter and Trayvon Mullen, and offensive guard Sean Pollard. Ray-Ray McCloud was named honorable mention as an all-purpose player and kick returner.

Clemson All-ACC Summary

First-Team (6): Mitch Hyatt (OT), Tyrone Crowder (OG), Justin Falcinelli (C), Clelin Ferrell (DE), Christian Wilkins (DT), Dexter Lawrence (DT)

Second Team (2): Austin Bryant (DE), Dorian O’Daniel (LB)

Third Team (5); Hunter Renfrow (WR), Deon Cain (WR), Travis Etienne (RB), Taylor Hearn (OG), Kendall Joseph (LB)

Honorable Mention (4): Trayvon Mullen (CB), Ryan Carter (CB), Sean Pollard (OT), Ray-Ray McCloud (All-Purpose, kick return)

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.