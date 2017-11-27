Country Christmas Celebration at State Farmer’s Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Farmer’s Market is getting into the Christmas spirit.

On Sunday, the Farmer’s Market welcomed visitors to a ‘Country Christmas Celebration’.

From fresh veggies and produce, to tractor rides and of course Christmas trees, there was a lot to choose from at the event.

SC Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers was on hand and said the day was perfect.

There are Christmas Trees, wreaths and other items available at the SC State Farmer’s Market in West Columbia at 3483 Charleston Highway.