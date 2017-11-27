Associate Producer

ABC COLUMBIA, WOLO TV, in the Capital City of South Carolina has an immediate opening for a morning newscast associate producer to help our Lead Producer on the Good Morning Columbia Newscast. If you are ready to hit the ground running with creative energy, this is the job for you. We are looking for an individual with great writing skills, the ability to multitask and drive a fast paced, engaging newscast.

Requirements: Must be familiar with live shots, production techniques, news gathering and new media, including web posting. Must have the ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure. Must be able to work evenings, overnights or weekends. Successful candidate will have a preferred minimum of one year producing.

If you want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, e-mail reel and resume to News Director Crysty Vaughan at cvaughan@abccolumbia.com.

EOE