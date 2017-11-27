Cyber Monday Expected to Hit Record

Columbia, SC. (WOLO) —- On your mark. Get set. Shop! It’s cyber Monday and if you missed black Friday you still have time to grab some gifts for a bargain.

Retail analysts with Adobe Digital Insights say they expect more than 6 billion dollars to be spent by consumers looking for the best deal instead of hitting the roads to head to the store.

Experts say peak times to get the best deals are between eight and eleven tonight, before the door buster deals vanish Tuesday morning.