After days devoted to getting deals, Giving Tuesday offers chance to give back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After two days devoted to scoring deals on gifts for loved ones this holiday season, Giving Tuesday is a chance for you to give to others you might not be so fortunate.

Organizers for #GivingTuesday said the movement started in New York City six years ago as a way to bring people together to give. Today, it’s grown into a global effort.

Last year, organizers said more than $180 million was raised online in just 24 hours in the U.S. alone – setting a record. People also give their time, clothing, food and other resources on the day.

