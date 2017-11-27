Federal Prosecutors Pushing for Life Sentence in Michael Slager Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal prosecutors pushing for former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager to be sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed motorist, are being “unreasonable,” according to filings by Slager’s defense team ahead of his federal sentencing.

In court records filed last week, Slager’s attorneys argued that their client committed voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Walter Scott during a traffic stop in April 2015.