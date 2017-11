Former Police Officer to be Sentenced for Killing of Unarmed Black Man

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – The attorneys for a former North Charleston police officer say it would be unreasonable to sentence their client to life in prison.

In court documents filed last week, lawyers representing Michael Slager say he committed voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of Walter Scott.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison.

Slager’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 4.