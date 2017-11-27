Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady to host 51st Carolighting Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC Governor Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and the First Familly will host the 51st Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House.

It will take place Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM.

“Our family is eager to join South Carolinians from around the state in celebrating the beginning of the holiday season at our beautiful State House,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The excitement of the event caps off with the lighting of the State Christmas Tree at the front of the State House on Gervais Street.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia News for live coverage.