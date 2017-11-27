Last Minute Shoppers: Check Out These Tips for Safe Cyber Monday Shopping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- With plenty of deals still up for grabs, the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs has four tips to keep you safe from cyber thieves this holiday season.

Tip one: Make sure your computer is virus free.

Tip two: Use password protected Wi-Fi or even an Ethernet cable when making a transaction.

Tip three: Make sure the site you’re shopping on is legitimate and secure.

Tip four: Check your bank statements to make sure all of the Cyber Monday charges to your account are yours.

If you do happen to notice fraudulent charges on your account, contact your bank immediately. You can also contact the Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 1-800-952-1594 or visiting their website.