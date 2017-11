Police investigating armed robbery at Broad River Road dollar store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Broad River Road.

A department spokesperson said details are limited at this time.

If you know anything about the case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can do so anonymously, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.