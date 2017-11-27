Richland Coroner Identifies 13 year old who Drowned in Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner has identified the 13 year old boy who Richland County Deputies say drowned in Lake Carolina, Sunday.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Jaylan Antonio Jones, of Marsh Point Drive, was recovered from the South end of Lake Carolina. Watts says an autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to freshwater drowning.

According to Deputies, Jones apparently slipped into Lake Carolina at the spillway at approximately 2:00 p.m. in, Columbia, SC on Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.