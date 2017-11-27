SC Governor’s Mansion Prepares for Christmas Open House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion.

Monday, preparations for the annual Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House began with decorations and trees arriving at the Mansion.

The decorations for this year’s open house also include poinsettias grown and donated by the Future Farmers of America from Lexington Technology Center, say officials.

The Christmas trees were donated by Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington, S.C., on behalf of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Growers Association, according to the Governor’s office.

The annual Governor’s Mansion Christmas open house will be held Monday, December 4.