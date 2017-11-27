SC Governor’s Mansion Prepares for Christmas Open House

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion.

Monday, preparations for the annual Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House began with decorations and trees arriving at the Mansion.

The decorations for this year’s open house also include poinsettias grown and donated by the Future Farmers of America from Lexington Technology Center, say officials.

The Christmas trees were donated by Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington, S.C., on behalf of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Growers Association, according to the Governor’s office.

The annual Governor’s Mansion Christmas open house will be held  Monday, December 4.

Share

Related

Over-the-Top NYC Christmas Displays Draw Some Bah-...
Must-Have Christmas Item That’s Been ‘...
Inside the Archives of Hallmark’s Greeting C...
Watch: Easter Egg Hunt with Palmetto Health

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android