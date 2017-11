SCHP: 2 Year Old Hurt After Truck Hit House

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A two year old child and a driver were taken to the hospital after a truck slammed into a Sumter home Monday morning.

Troopers with the Highway patrol say around 10:30 the truck, owned by the town of Sumter, slammed into a home on Perry Boulevard.

Investigators say neither the child’s nor the driver’s injuries were life threatening.