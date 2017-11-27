Some West Columbia Customers to Experience Water Disruption Wednesday

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials in West Columbia want residents, in certain areas of the city, to be prepared for the water to be turned off due to maintenance.

City officials say due to a water line and fire hydrant repair, the City of West Columbia, water will be turned off on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM,

The following addresses will be affected:

1200, 1300, 1400 Blocks of Saluda River Drive 1200 Block of Botanical Parkway Silverwing Lane Clearwing Lane Purple Wing Lane 1100 Block of Seminole Drive Choctaw Trail 1000, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400 Blocks of Mohawk Drive 1100, 1200 Blocks of Osage Drive Ontario Drive Saluda Mill Drive Gardenview Drive Swallowtail Lane Monarch Lane Skipperling Lane

Officials remind customers that once the water line and hydrant are repaired and water service is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.