Hundreds of Nonprofits In Midlands Participating in #GivingTuesday
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and it is now time for Giving Tuesday. It's the world's largest day of online giving. Last year, more than…
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and it is now time for Giving Tuesday. It's the world's largest day of online giving. Last year, more than…
Temperatures will be warmer through the rest of the week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Leaders from around the state are calling on those in the political arena to protect our environment after threats of an EPA repeal. Environmental and transportation agencies teamed up Tuesday, asking lawmakers…
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)-- Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say may have important information related to a recent murder. Investigators say the man is not a suspect and is just needed for questioning in connection with…
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)--Sumter police say an 18 year old is being treated in a Columbia hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say it happened around 1:30 at the intersection of Hauser St. and David Ct. Witnesses say…
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)-- Investigators are searching for a man they say went to a Midlands hotel looking for more than a place to stay the night. Deputies say at 2am November 27th the suspect walked into the lobby of…
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)--Tuesday Gov. Henry McMaster named Pamela Evette as his running mate for next year's gubernatorial election. According to the governor's office, Evette brings more than 20 years of financial management, compliance and controller experience and an entrepreneurial spirit…
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been rumored to be of interest to replace former Arkansas coach Brett Bielema as the Razorbacks head man, but Venables says all his focus is on Clemson.