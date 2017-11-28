Sections

WOLO

Oops! That page doesn't exist. Here are some articles we think you'll enjoy!

Recent Articles

Today's Forecast

John Farley

Temperatures will be warmer through the rest of the week.

RCSD: Man May Have Answers in Recent Murder

Rob Dew

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)--  Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say may have important information related to a recent murder. Investigators say the man is not a suspect and is just needed for questioning in connection with…

Police: 18 Yr. Old Injured in Shooting

Rob Dew

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)--Sumter police say an 18 year old is being treated in a Columbia hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say it happened around 1:30 at the intersection of Hauser St. and David Ct. Witnesses say…

Richland Co. Deputies Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Rob Dew

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)--  Investigators are searching for a man they say went to a Midlands hotel looking for more than a place to stay the night. Deputies say at 2am November 27th the suspect walked into the lobby of…

Gov. McMaster Names Running Mate

Rob Dew

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)--Tuesday Gov. Henry McMaster named Pamela Evette as his running mate for next year's gubernatorial election. According to the governor's office, Evette brings more than 20 years of financial management, compliance and controller experience and an entrepreneurial spirit…

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons