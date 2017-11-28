Accused Murderer Returned to SC

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of murdering his wife and burying her in a shallow grave arrived at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center at 6pm Tuesday night.

James Lee Ginther was arrested near Louisville, KY after a traffic stop November 20th.

Investigators say Ginther kidnapped and murdered his ex-wife Suzette Ginther and buried her body in a wooded area off of Burnt Gin Road in Sumter County on Nov. 16. Her body was discovered the following day.

Ginther will appear in family court Wednesday morning and in bond court in the afternoon.