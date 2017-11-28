Brent Venables on Arkansas job: “My focus is on Clemson”

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been rumored to be of interest to replace former Arkansas coach Brett Bielema as the Razorbacks head man, but Venables says all his focus is on Clemson.

Bielema was fired from Arkansas last week after his team finished the season 4-8, his second-worst season with the Razorbacks.

Venables has served as the defensive coordinator at Clemson since 2012. His units have consistently finished in the top 10 in his time with the Tigers.

