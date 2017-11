Cemetery Attack Suspect Denied Bond Reduction Request

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A judge denied a bond reduction request Tuesday (11/28), for the man accused of hitting mourners at Greenlawn Cemetery with a car.

James Kester’s attorneys requested a $5 million dollar bond reduction.

Columbia Police say Kester will remain in jail on multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police say Kester drove his car into 12 people at a gravesite July 19.