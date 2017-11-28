Clemson ranked #1 in newest College Football Playoff Poll

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson is the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff Poll released Tuesday evening by the CFP Committee. It is the highest ranking for Clemson in the poll that will determine the Final Four teams for the College Football Playoff since the last ranking of the 2015 season.

This is the seventh time has been ranked No. 1 by the CFP Committee. Clemson was No. 1 in every poll in 2015 before losing in the National Championship game to Alabama. Last year, Clemson was never No. 1 in the CFP Poll, then defeated No. 1 Alabama in the National Championship game.

This marks the 17th consecutive College Football Playoff ranking that Clemson has been in the top four, the only team in the nation that can make that claim. Clemson has been ranked in the top 25 in all 24 polls published since the system began in 2014.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 this week and is followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Clemson defeated Auburn earlier this year at Clemson, 14-6 and the Tigers downed Oklahoma in the 2015 College Football Playoff, semifinals 37-17.

Alabama, who lost to Auburn this past Saturday, slipped from first to fifth this week, while Georgia is sixth. Georgia’s only loss is to Auburn and now the Bulldogs get another shot at Auburn this Saturday in the SEC Championship game. Miami (FL), Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship game this Saturday in Charlotte, is ranked seventh with a 10-1 record.

Ohio State is ranked eighth, Penn State is ninth and Southern California is 10th. Virginia Tech (22nd) and NC State (24th) are the only other ACC teams in the ranking and the Tigers defeated both of those squads earlier in the season.

Clemson has a victory over six of the top eight teams since 2013 and has won the last meeting it has had against Auburn, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami (FL) and Ohio State.

Clemson is now No. 1 in all three polls. On Sunday, Clemson was ranked first by Associated Press and the Amway Coaches Poll.

College Football Playoff Poll

November 28, 2017

Clemson (11-1), 2. Auburn (10-2), 3. Oklahoma (11-1), 4. Wisconsin (12-0), 5. Alabama (11-1), 6. Georgia (11-1), 7. Miami (FL) (10-1), 8. Ohio State (10-2), 9. Penn State (10-2), 10. Southern California (10-2), 11. TCU (10-2), 12. Stanford (9-3), 13. Washington (10-2), 14. UCF (11-0), 15. Notre Dame (9-3), 16. Michigan State (9-3), 17. LSU (9-3), 18. Washington State (9-3), 19. Oklahoma State (9-3), 20. Memphis (10-1), 21. Northwestern (9-3), 22. Virginia Tech (9-3), 23. Mississippi State (8-4), 24. NC State (8-4), 25. Fresno State (9-3).