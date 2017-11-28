Dutch Fork “hoped the good Lord would provide” rematch vs. Fort Dorchester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dutch Fork is defending their 5A SCHSL State Championship Saturday against Dorman because they were able to avenge their only loss of the entire season last Friday night.

The Silver Foxes hadn’t lost a game since the 2015 postseason when Fort Dorchester came to Irmo and powered past them on their own field 41-25.

On Monday’s press conferences for the state title games in Columbia, head coach Tom Knotts said the September 1 defeat to the Patriots shook his program’s core, but they made the most of their second chance in the lower state title game, winning 24-14.

Dutch Fork faces Dorman for the 2017 5A title Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.