Global Effort: Giving Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Give back this Tuesday.

After devoting several days to scoring deals on gifts for loved ones this holiday season, Tuesday is your chance to help those less fortunate.

Organizers for Giving Tuesday say the movement started in New York six years ago as a way to bring people together to give. Now it has become a global effort.

Last year, organizers say more than 180 million was raised online in just 24 hours.

For a complete list of participating organizations near you, click here: https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me