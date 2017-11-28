Gov. McMaster Names Running Mate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday Gov. Henry McMaster named Pamela Evette as his running mate for next year’s gubernatorial election.

According to the governor’s office, Evette brings more than 20 years of financial management, compliance and controller experience and an entrepreneurial spirit as President/CEO of Quality Business Solutions.

McMaster faces a crowded field in June’s GOP primary including current Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant, former Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill, and former DHEC chairwoman Catherine Templeton.

On the Democratic side Richland Co. Representative James Smith will square off with Charleston political consultant Phil Noble.