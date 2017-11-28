Hundreds of Nonprofits In Midlands Participating in #GivingTuesday

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and it is now time for Giving Tuesday. It’s the world’s largest day of online giving. Last year, more than $180 million was raised in just 24 hours in the U.S. alone. This year there are more than 98 countries participating.

“The special thing about Giving Tuesday is it kind of kicks off the season of just giving. And the great thing is it’s making a difference and an impact locally in your community,” Jennifer Hodges said, with Big Brothers And Big Sisters.

There are hundreds of nonprofits participating in Giving Tuesday in the Midlands alone. This movement is a big day for the organizations to raise money they can use year-round.

“Giving Tuesday is so critical for the Red Cross, as it comes after a year of record-breaking and devastating disasters that left communities reeling. And destroyed lives. I mean, keep in mind, we had back to back hurricanes and the worst wildfires in California history,” Cuthbert Langley said, with the American Red Cross.

And giving can be super easy! South Carolinians can support local charities by simply by shopping on AmazonSmile.com, where a portion of your purchase goes to a charity of your choice. Or if you buy a $25 gift card from Zoe’s, “the $25 will go towards helping connect kids in need with 25 nutritious meals,” Jamal Foster said, a manager with Zoe’s.

“Fifty dollars can provide supplies for one baby staying in a shelter during a time of disaster. Twenty-nine dollars can provide hospital kits for wounded veterans and their families,” Langley said.

If you cannot make a monetary donation, there are still many ways for you to give.

“Giving comes in so many different forms, you’re exactly right. It’s not just monetary. You can give your time, you can give your talents. You can just give a child the chance to have a positive role model and a friend,” Hodges said. “The great thing about giving locally is that you see the difference, you see the impact. It’s people in your community.”

“And finding out it gives to kids in need, it’s a piece of cake,” Foster said.

Find organizations to give to here:

https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me

https://www.midlandsgives.org/nonprofits