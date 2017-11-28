Lugoff fire chief heads to state level

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The man who has led Lugoff Fire-Rescue for the past seven years has accepted a new position with the S.C. Fire Academy in Columbia.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray begins in his new role, as Superintendent, Chief of Training, and Assistant State Fire Marshal, on December 1.

I have had the wonderful experience of leading one of the state’s premier and progressive fire departments,” Ray said. “The firefighters at Lugoff are second to none. I will miss each one of them and their families.”

The S.C. Fire Academy, located off Monticello Road, provides firefighter certifications to municipal and industrial firefighters on site, as well as on the ground within each county.

Lugoff Battalion Chief Chris Spitzer will serve as Interim Fire Chief after Ray leaves for his new position.

