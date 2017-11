Opioid Drug Use Down in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A new program, requiring doctors to check a database before prescribing opioids appears to be helping in the fight against using the drug.

According to a report in the Post and Courier, USC Researchers found that the State’s Drug monitoring program is reducing the number of opioid prescriptions written for medicaid recipients.

The study found a 29 percent drop in prescriptions since the program first began.