Police: 18 Yr. Old Injured in Shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter police say an 18 year old is being treated in a Columbia hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened around 1:30 at the intersection of Hauser St. and David Ct.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire before seeing a car speed off toward Brooklyn St.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident call the Sumter Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.