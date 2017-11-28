Police: 18 Yr. Old Injured in Shooting
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter police say an 18 year old is being treated in a Columbia hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say it happened around 1:30 at the intersection of Hauser St. and David Ct.
Witnesses say they heard gunfire before seeing a car speed off toward Brooklyn St.
Police say the victim is in stable condition.
If you have any information on this incident call the Sumter Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.