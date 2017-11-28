RCSD: Man May Have Answers in Recent Murder

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say may have important information related to a recent murder.

Investigators say the man is not a suspect and is just needed for questioning in connection with a November 18th murder on Mountainbrook Dr.

At 7:30 that evening, Deputies say witnesses called 911 after the victim Beethoven Romain was found lying in the roadway.

Investigators say the victims 2011 burgundy Chevy Malibu was missing following the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident or where the man pictured above is call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.