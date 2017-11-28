Richland Co. Deputies Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  Investigators are searching for a man they say went to a Midlands hotel looking for more than a place to stay the night.

Deputies say at 2am November 27th the suspect walked into the lobby of Motel 6 on Nates Rd., pointed a gun, and demanded money from the receptionist.

Investigators say the suspect took some cash but no one was hurt.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

 

