Richland County Houses Shot Into

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has very few leads and is now asking the public for any assistance in an investigation they’re working.

According to Deputies, two separate homes were shot at around 10 Monday night in the 8 hundred block of Hollbrook Drive. Officials say both houses were hit with several rounds of gunfire.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says none of the individuals inside the home were not injured as a result of the shootings, but they need you’re help to find the person or people responsible.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.