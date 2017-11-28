South Carolina makes top 20 for “most giving” states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – In a ranking of the most charitable states, personal finance website WalletHub found South Carolina to be the 19th most giving.

The website said it compared the 50 states across 14 indicators of charitable behavior, from volunteer rate to share of income donated.

Overall, Americans are among the world’s most generous. World Giving Index ranked the U.S. No. 5 out of 140 countries. In 2015, Anerican donors gave more than $389 billion to charity, with 72 percent of the funds coming directly from individuals.

WalletHub’s study found that Utah has the highest volunteer rate, at 39.29 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than residents in Florida, the state with the lowest percentage – 18.31.

Maryland residents donate the most money to charity, at a rate of 38.48 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in West Virginia.

If you feel like giving back, in time or money, this holiday season, WalletHub has created a Charity Calculator to help you decide how best to do so, depending on your resources and availability.

Most Charitable States 1 Utah 11 Connecticut 2 Maryland 12 Kansas 3 Minnesota 13 New Hampshire 4 Wyoming 14 Oregon 5 Wisconsin 15 New York 6 Washington 16 Ohio 7 Virginia 17 North Dakota 8 South Dakota 18 Missouri 9 Georgia 19 South Carolina 10 Oklahoma 20 Nebraska