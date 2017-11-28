Thompson’s return to Dutch Fork has Silver Foxes back in state finals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Both Silver Fox star two-way player Bryce Thompson and Dutch Fork won state championships in 2016. Neither accomplished the feat together.

Thompson helped lead Ben Lippen to the SCISA 3A title in 2016, while Tom Knott’s program earned the 2016 5A SCHSL crown.

Bryce’s time away from the team, he says, helped him grow up and realize the lessons Knotts and others were trying to teach him from the start amidst an admitted rocky relationship. Now, his head coach calls the Gamecocks target the best football player he’s ever coached in 37 years.

Knotts and Thompson lead the Silver Foxes against Dorman Saturday at noon in the SCHSL 5A Championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium.