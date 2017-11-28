Find out what is happening around town this Tuesday morning!

Tuesday Morning Menu

Head out to the library to learn safety tips when it comes to our furry friends. Richland Library Eastover is hosting ‘Dog Safety’ Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00am. You’ll learn paw-sitive dog safety rules from Maggie the therapy dog.

Wine and dine! Tallulah’s on Devine Street is hosting ‘$25 Wine Bottle Night’ every Tuesday from now until December. Come and enjoy a selection of 30 plus bottles of wine, each with the price of $25 bucks from 5:00p.m. until close. You can pair your wine with 1/2 priced bar snacks during the restaurants happy hour from 4:00-6:30p.m.

Enjoy a night full of holiday cheer! Head out to Five Points as they celebrate ‘A Starry Night’ this Friday from 4:00-8:00p.m. The entire family can make snowflakes and cards for Santa. There will be complimentary hot chocolate and hot cider. And you don’t want to miss the DJ spinning holiday tunes.