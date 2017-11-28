WATCH: Shelley Smith previews Stanford, College Cup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith met with the media Tuesday morning to preview Carolina’s College Cup Semifinal matchup with Stanford Friday night in Orlando.

The Gamecocks have already made history, advancing to the College Cup for the first time ever after their 2-0 win over Florida last Friday night at Stone Stadium.

Carolina has yet to surrender a goal this postseason, outscoring opponents 7-0.

