Exclusive 1st look at the trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War'





ABC NEWS – It was the “moment” that Marvel Studios had promised! The first “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer just aired on “Good Morning America” and features all your favorite Marvel heroes from the past decade together onscreen fighting a common enemy, Thanos, for the very first time!

The clip opens with a voice-over from these heroes talking about the “idea” that was to bring remarkable superheroes together to create something greater – aka the Avengers Initiative.

From that point on, it’s all out chaos and action.

From seeing Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense tingle and his hair stand up as he knows danger is coming, to seeing Thanos weild the all-mighty Infinity Gauntlet for the first time, this trailer is one that certainly gives Marvel fans chills!

Up to this point, Marvel Studios has released 17 films dating back to 2008’s “Iron Man,” with five more coming in the next couple of years. “Infinity War” is poised to feature all of the heroes fans have grown to love over the last decade, including Captain America, Spider-Man and more.

The trailer comes after Vanity Fair’s big cover story on the Marvel Universe. Studio head Kevin Feige teased big changes to come in the Marvel Universe.

After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. https://t.co/JoKFAtWZA5 pic.twitter.com/ed9u2kiNQx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

In the interview, Feige looked past “Infinity War” and focused on 2019’s “Avengers 4,” when they face off against Thanos, the most powerful villain in all the land.

‪Check out these brand new "Avengers: #InfinityWar" covers from Vanity Fair!

It will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale. … There will be two distinct periods. Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” he said.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, “Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

ABC News and Marvel are both owned by parent company Disney.