A’ja Wilson Named to Naismith and Wade Watch Lists
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson earned spots on the Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List and the Wade Watch List, those organizations announced today. A finalist for both awards last season, Wilson is now on the watch lists of all three national player of the year awards as well as the List Leslie Award, given to the top center in the nation.
A three-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, Wilson’s best career numbers have come early in her senior season. At 23.9 points per game, she ranks fifth in the country in scoring and is nearly as dominant defensively as she ranks fourth in the country with 3.7 blocked shots per game. Adding in her 11.7 rebounds per game, which rank her 13th in the country, she is the only player to rank among the top 15 in all three categories. In fact, she is one of just two players to be among the nation’s top 50 in all three stats.
With six double-doubles in seven games this season, Wilson leads the SEC and ranked third in the nation. Her 36 career double-doubles are the most among active SEC players this season and stand sixth in Gamecock history. She has turned in three 30-point games this season already, including two against nationally ranked opponents. Wilson is shooting 55.4 percent from the field while also handing out 2.4 assists per game.
The Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List includes 50 players from around the country, including nine from the SEC, and the Atlanta Tipoff Club will narrow that field to a Midseason 30 list to be release on Feb. 12.
The Wade Watch list of candidates for The Wade Trophy is comprised of 25 players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee. The committee will review the list in January to determine if additional player will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2017-18 season.
No. 5/6 South Carolina is back in action Thursday night against Western Carolina. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. The Gamecocks also host a top-15 battle on Sunday, taking on No. 15/16 Duke at noon.
Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
Kristine Anigwe, California
Ariel Atkins, Texas
Kenisha Bell, Minnesota
Monique Billings, UCLA
Allazia Blockton, Marquette
Lexie Brown, Duke
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Tyra Buss, Indiana
Jordin Canada, UCLA
Kaila Charles, Maryland
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Crystal Dangerfield, UConn
Asia Durr, Louisville
Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan
Rebecca Greenwell, Duke
Marie Gulich, Oregon State
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
Linnae Harper, Ohio State
Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
Chanette Hicks, Virginia Tech
Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Kaylee Jensen, Oklahoma State
Jackie Kemph, Saint Louis
Kitija Laksa, USF
Marina Mabrey, Notre Dame
Tynice Martin, West Virginia
Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State
Brooke McCarty, Texas
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Brittany McPhee, Stanford
Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
Teana Muldrow, West Virginia
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Kia Nurse, UConn
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame
Azura Stevens, UConn
Tianna Tarter, ETSU
Shakayla Thomas, Florida State
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Morgan Williams, Mississippi State
Danni Williams, Texas A&M
Gabby Williams, UConn
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Jackie Young, Notre Dame
Wade Watch List
Kristine Anigwe, California
Monique Billings, UCLA
Lexie Brown, Duke
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Tyra Buss, Indiana
Jordin Canada, UCLA
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Asia Durr, Louisville
Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan
Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Kitija Laksa, USF
Tynice Martin, West Virginia
Brooke McCarty, Texas
Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
Kia Nurse, UConn
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Shakayla Thomas, Florida State
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Morgan Williams, Mississippi State
Gabby Williams, UConn
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.