Christmas Tree Shortage Not Stumping Midlands Farmers Spirit

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Its that time of year for families to start hunting for the perfect Christmas tree. The problem this year, is the US is facing a tree shortage.

The trees weren’t the only thing that dried out years ago, so did the economy.

“The recession took place, so the farmers backed off and didn’t plant the trees for the years to come,” Debbie Creech, Creech’s Christmas Tree Lot owner said. “That’s why its a shortage this year.

That hasn’t stumped vendors from bringing holiday cheer to the Midlands.

“We haven’t gotten as many as we normally do, but little by little we’re bringing them down to sell them,” Debbie said. “We are getting the trees that we need.”

David Drafts, of Drafts Tree Farms, has been growing trees on his farm for more than 20 years and says he works year round to grow hundreds of tall and healthy Christmas trees.

“I used to work full time but now i’m retired and i’m able to spend more time and able to enjoy it more.”

The shortage of trees, hasn’t been a shortage of demand. Farmers say they’ve seen more customers come before thanksgiving than last year.