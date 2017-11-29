FBI Joins Search for Missing 3yo from North Carolina

Josh Berry

NORTH CAROLINA, SC (WOLO) – The FBI has joined the search for a missing three-year-old girl from North Carolina.

The child’s mother says she last saw Mariah Woods around 11 Sunday (11/26) night at their Jacksonville home when she checked on her.

According to the Associated Press, she said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed.

Once they realized she was missing, the couple called authorities.

