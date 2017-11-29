Morning Menu: Saluda Shoals, Riverbanks Zoo Holiday Lights

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at some of the things happening in and around the Midlands that you can enjoy in your Wednesday Morning Menu.

Basic Self Care :

Learn tips and tricks of stress mitigation.

Join Richland Library Main this afternoon from three to four-30 for basic self-care life skills.
you will discuss methods of managing…or avoiding altogether… the stresses of everyday life.
this might be particularly helpful during exam times.

 

Saluda Shoals Holiday Lights:

See thousands of twinkling lights right here in the Midlands.
Holiday lights on the river* is open tonight at Saluda Shoals park from six to 10.
experience the magic …as the park comes alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights.
the holiday lights on the river will *stay bright* until december 31st.

Wednesday Morning Menu

